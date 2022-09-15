Lynch & Associates IN Sells 80 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.65. The stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,236. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.99 and its 200-day moving average is $201.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

