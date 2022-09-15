Lynch & Associates IN Sells 188 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 23,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 305,234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 56,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.29.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Stryker stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.55. The company had a trading volume of 52,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,393. The firm has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.01.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.