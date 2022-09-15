Lynch & Associates IN Purchases 146 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,768. The stock has a market cap of $145.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.