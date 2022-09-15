Lynch & Associates IN Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 40,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.18.

Shares of IBM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.96. 249,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,744. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day moving average is $132.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

