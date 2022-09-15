Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,915 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the first quarter valued at $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boeing by 125.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,636,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $732,033,000 after purchasing an additional 552,493 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,143,669. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.06.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

