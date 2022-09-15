Lynch & Associates IN Decreases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lynch & Associates IN decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.50. The company had a trading volume of 65,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,731. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its 200 day moving average is $130.46.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

