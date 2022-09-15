Lynch & Associates IN Buys 360 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.
Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.45. The company had a trading volume of 50,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,117. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.68.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
