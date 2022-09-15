Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 81,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 36,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 132,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 127,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 178,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IJR traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,793. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.46.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

