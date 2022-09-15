Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 250.7% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 143,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,880. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

