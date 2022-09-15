Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,500 shares, a growth of 250.7% from the August 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Lynas Rare Earths Price Performance
OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 143,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,880. The company has a current ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. Lynas Rare Earths has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
About Lynas Rare Earths
