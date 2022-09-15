LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $235.26

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $235.26 and last traded at $232.20, with a volume of 4772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

