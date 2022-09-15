Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,604. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,703 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.