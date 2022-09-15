Loop Capital Downgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 49.4% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 288.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

