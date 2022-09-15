Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 13,900 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 47.3% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,391,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in Biogen by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,975. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $304.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

