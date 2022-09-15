Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,333 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after buying an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TMO stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $554.78. 17,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,324,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

