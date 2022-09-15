Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 61,300 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 121.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up about 0.9% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in SEA were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,681,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169,129 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 107.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,171,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.96. The company had a trading volume of 146,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,372,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Sea Limited has a one year low of $54.06 and a one year high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.16. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.65.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

