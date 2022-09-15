Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $909,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equifax were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,057,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,814,000 after acquiring an additional 415,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

EFX stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.70. 11,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,012. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Further Reading

