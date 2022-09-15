Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.45 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,364,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.46. 193,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,285,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

