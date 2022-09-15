Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.35 Million Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 199.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 49.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 892,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,365,064. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.41.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.