Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $3.13 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Salesforce by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,077,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $273,821,000 after buying an additional 86,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.82. The stock had a trading volume of 171,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $150.48 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,404,484. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

