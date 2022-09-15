Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.40.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.01. 39,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.83. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $92,767.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 268,229 shares of company stock valued at $32,746,091. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

