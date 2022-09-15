Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $1.11 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after buying an additional 1,109,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,086,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,667,000 after purchasing an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 81,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,482. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

