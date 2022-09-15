Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,950 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dover were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dover by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Dover by 2.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Trading Down 1.4 %

DOV stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.28. The company had a trading volume of 12,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day moving average of $136.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.17.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.