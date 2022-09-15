Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 2,100 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,879 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $96,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

EA traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.70. The stock had a trading volume of 31,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

