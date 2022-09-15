Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,400 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,474,000 after buying an additional 308,711 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 32,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,089. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $85.90 and a one year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.