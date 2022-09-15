Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Downgraded by Vertical Research

Vertical Research cut shares of Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.85.

Livent Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE LTHM opened at $35.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Transactions at Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Livent will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Livent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Livent by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Livent by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Livent by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 81,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Livent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 381,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

