Litentry (LIT) Hits Market Capitalization of $25.37 Million

Litentry (LIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Litentry has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Litentry has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and $6.62 million worth of Litentry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litentry coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00003365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litentry Coin Profile

Litentry’s launch date was January 24th, 2021. Litentry’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,383 coins. Litentry’s official Twitter account is @litentry. The official website for Litentry is www.litentry.com.

Buying and Selling Litentry

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application.Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service.The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litentry directly using U.S. dollars.

