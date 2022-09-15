LGCY Network Reaches One Day Volume of $24,905.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, LGCY Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. LGCY Network has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $24,905.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LGCY Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,474.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,422.99 or 0.07086084 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00825027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00035323 BTC.

LGCY Network Profile

LGCY Network’s launch date was July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

