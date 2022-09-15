Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 62,373 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 271,262 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 2,412.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.