Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CEO Paul H. Pickle Sells 16,041 Shares

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $90,310.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lantronix Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.60. 146,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 20.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Lantronix in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

