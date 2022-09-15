Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $375.00 million-$390.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.44 million. Lands’ End also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.49-$0.70 EPS.

Lands’ End Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of LE stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $287.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lands’ End to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.