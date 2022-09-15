Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAGet Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 82,518 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

