Kobocoin (KOBO) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Kobocoin (KOBO) traded 54% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Kobocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kobocoin has traded up 38.9% against the US dollar. Kobocoin has a total market cap of $178,132.51 and $2.00 worth of Kobocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kobocoin alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XPROJECT (XPRO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00139551 BTC.

Halcyon (HAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Kobocoin Coin Profile

Kobocoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Kobocoin’s total supply is 24,700,248 coins. The official website for Kobocoin is kobocoin.com. Kobocoin’s official Twitter account is @kobocoindev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kobocoin is /r/Kobocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kobocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kobocoin is a digital currency and payment system similar to Bitcoin, with an African heritage. All nodes verify transactions in a public distributed ledger calledthe blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called KoboCoin(s). KOBO can be sent to anyone in the world for small fees and almost instantly and can also be used for Micropayments.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kobocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kobocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kobocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kobocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kobocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.