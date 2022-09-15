KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 14th

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.73. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 430.34, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

