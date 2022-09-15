KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $81,075,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,348,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.88. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after acquiring an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.04.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

