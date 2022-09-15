Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Reaches $0.0013

Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $129,078.86 and $959.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4. The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born.”

