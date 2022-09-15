Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) shares rose 11.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 41,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 16,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.90 target price on shares of Kidoz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Kidoz alerts:

Kidoz Stock Up 11.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$38.16 million and a P/E ratio of -26.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kidoz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidoz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.