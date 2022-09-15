Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Up 2,050.3% in August

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,100 shares, an increase of 2,050.3% from the August 15th total of 18,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ KVSA opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.01.
Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
