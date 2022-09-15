Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. 20,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 691,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 39.64 and a quick ratio of 39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 106,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 907.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 57,352 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,123,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

Featured Articles

