KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

Investment analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HQY. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

HealthEquity stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.69. 33,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 27,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,108 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

