Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 7,447 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 298,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,369 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP opened at $117.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.