Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Finally, Castellan Group increased its position in shares of Target by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 18,034 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Target stock opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.50. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

