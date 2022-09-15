Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. US Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $281.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $204.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.73. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.73.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.