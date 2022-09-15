Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,658 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 1.52% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,206,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 95,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 65,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BGRN opened at $46.87 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.65.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

