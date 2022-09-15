Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth about $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.