Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 218,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.