Kalos Management Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after buying an additional 3,636,194 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,463,000 after purchasing an additional 281,812 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after purchasing an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,216,000 after purchasing an additional 218,937 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHV traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $67.08. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $74.73.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
