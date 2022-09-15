Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,741 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.0 %

QCOM stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.93. The company had a trading volume of 247,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,437. The company has a market capitalization of $140.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average of $141.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

