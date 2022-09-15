Kalos Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kalos Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,549.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,524. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $102.19 and a 1-year high of $127.59.

