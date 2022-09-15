Kalos Management Inc. Makes New $318,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,578 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Starbucks by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,093,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $99,437,000 after purchasing an additional 198,075 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its position in Starbucks by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,601 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $92.45. 374,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

