Kalos Management Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.21. The stock had a trading volume of 606,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.