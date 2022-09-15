Kalos Management Inc. Has $426,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kalos Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 74.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,190.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 16,946 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,052.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,959 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,626. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 24.13%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

